Front Line Outreach Golf Tournament & Dinner

Tickets: $100 to $350

Pipers Heath Golf Course 5501 Trafalgar Road, Ontario L9E0Z5

Front Line Outreach is holding a Fall Classic fundraiser at Piper’s Heath Golf Club on Oct. 6. The event features a golf tournament and plated dinner with a choice of menu options.

There will be a live auction of items ranging from vacations in southern climates, fine wines, dinner and golf packages, an authentic painting of the Canada / Russian ‘Game of the Century’ featuring Paul Henderson’s winning goal for Team Canada.

All proceeds go to support the outreach programs for Front Line Outreach, which serves the disadvantaged in Halton. 

Pipers Heath Golf Course 5501 Trafalgar Road, Ontario L9E0Z5
Tickets: $100 to $350
