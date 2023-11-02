Fundraiser Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Cancer Department
Hopedale Bowl 1515 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario
Saturday, November 4th we are doing another 5 pin bowling fundraiser for the Cancer department at the Oakville Hospital where all donations and money we raise will be given to them to help their patients out.
There's a 25.00 registration fee per person, it's 4 games that we will be playing
$ 2 to buy a strike ( more details to follow )
$5 for 5 tickets
$10 for 10 tickets
$20 for 20 tickets
If anyone wants to buy single tickets they are $1 each
Half the proceeds go to the Oakville Hospital and the other half goes to the winner of the 50/50 draw.
Photo: Photo by Ella Christenson on Unsplash