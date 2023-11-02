Fundraiser Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Cancer Department

Saturday, November 4th we are doing another 5 pin bowling fundraiser for the Cancer department at the Oakville Hospital where all donations and money we raise will be given to them to help their patients out.

There's a 25.00 registration fee per person, it's 4 games that we will be playing

$ 2 to buy a strike ( more details to follow )

$5 for 5 tickets

$10 for 10 tickets

$20 for 20 tickets

If anyone wants to buy single tickets they are $1 each

Half the proceeds go to the Oakville Hospital and the other half goes to the winner of the 50/50 draw.