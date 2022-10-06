Gairloch Gardens Art and Heritage Tour - Launch Event

× Expand Becky D'Onofrio Photo of Oakville Galleries within Gairloch Gardens, 2022

Celebrate Culture Days at Oakville Galleries!

Experience Oakville Galleries' new outdoor Art and Heritage Tour during this special sunset launch event! Our guides will lead groups on 30-minute tours that highlight the Galleries’ public art collection and the significant heritage of Gairloch Gardens. Tours will depart the Galleries' main building at 5:15 PM and 6:00 PM. Bilingual pamphlets will be available for self-guided explorations as well.

This program is free of charge and registration is not required.

WEATHER

Please dress appropriately for the weather. If inclement weather occurs, a modified indoor presentation will be available.

LOCATION

All tours will begin and end at Oakville Galleries’ main building in Gairloch Gardens at 1306 Lakeshore Road East, 2 km from downtown Oakville.