Garage Sale for Dog Guides
to
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides
Future Dog Guide sits in front of the Oakville training facility
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides will be hosting a garage sale this Saturday! We will be selling lots of dog-related items and goodies, including collars, leashes, bandanas, toys, and lots of treats! All proceeds will go towards helping Canadians with disabilities receive a Dog Guide at no cost.