Garage Sale for Dog Guides

to

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides will be hosting a garage sale this Saturday! We will be selling lots of dog-related items and goodies, including collars, leashes, bandanas, toys, and lots of treats! All proceeds will go towards helping Canadians with disabilities receive a Dog Guide at no cost.

Info

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Garage Sale for Dog Guides - 2022-04-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Garage Sale for Dog Guides - 2022-04-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Garage Sale for Dog Guides - 2022-04-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Garage Sale for Dog Guides - 2022-04-23 09:00:00 ical