Gatta Kusthi - opening day

Gatta Kusthi is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language sports drama film written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. It was jointly produced by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh through the companies RT Team Works and VV Studioz. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi.