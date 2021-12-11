Gently used pet cage sale

From Cats to Dogs, Rabbits to Bird, we have something for everyone! If you or someone you know is in need of low cost gently used pet supplies such as crates, carriers, cages and more, please come to the Oakville and Milton Humane Society Cage Sale Dec 11-12 2021. We accept cash, credit and debit, and items are first come first service. Please remember to wear a mask and dress warm as this is an outdoor event! For questions call 905-845-1551 or visit omhs.ca See you there!