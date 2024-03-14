× Expand Gerdan Gerdan. Canadian Tour

Gerdan is an amazing sixteen-member folk singing group from Chernivtsi, Ukraine and their arrangements of traditional folk songs are reinvigorating authentic Ukrainian music and astounding audiences everywhere!

Details about the concert in Oakville:

St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre

1280 Dundas Street West

March 17, 2024

Doors open: 2 p.m.

Show starts: 3 p.m.

There is a primal vibration in the ancient songs from villages across Ukraine. As they wash over you, you can feel the connection with your ancestors and others from times gone by.

On this Canadian tour, Gerdan will thrill and astound you with their energy and soulfulness as well as their passion for a culture that has for too long been under threat.

In addition, this tour is happening to support families in Ukraine affected by the war that will need support and rehabilitation in the months and years to come.

You will feel uplifted and enchanted by the power and connection that is generated between the singers and the audience and show your support for Ukraine!

Don't miss your chance to see Gerdan!