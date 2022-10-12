Ghost Walks are a great way to celebrate Halloween. Take an eerie walk back into Olde Oakville of the 1800`s. Be guided by a character from the past who could be a mayor, merchant, ship captain or a Chisholm relative. Each ghost leader shares his or her life and you may meet other ghosts along the way. Interact with the spirits.

Walks require the ability to walk or travel about 12 blocks.

Walks start at 6:30 pm. and 8:00 pm., with 15 Ghost Walkers (participants) per walk. Walks last for about an hour. ​After the walk, enjoy light refreshments of apple cider and cookies. Also find out more about the Ghosts of Oakville.

$12 per adult, $6 per child under 12.

People remaining on our waitlist and other lists, get priority access to purchasing tickets. All ticket purchases will be online exclusively. Payment by Credit Card, Debit Card and PayPal only.

Walks are conducted in English. Other language groups with their own interpreter, may book as a group of 10 to 15. In comments, provide name and contact details of the language interpreter. We do have a French Ghost Leader to lead a few French group walks. This must be booked well in advance and mention "French Group Booking". The Advance List form above may be used.