Ghost Walks

Come explore the spooky side of Spruce Lane Farmhouse as we share some of the spiritualistic traditions of the Victorian Era and staff stories of paranormal activity! If that’s not spooky enough for you, come see the farmhouse after dark and authentically lit with oil lamps, as main rooms will be set up to reveal various Victorian traditions around death.

Starting at 7pm, tours will leave every 15 minutes, with the last tour leaving before 9pm. Tours are approximately 45 minutes.