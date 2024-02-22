Glen Abbey Golf Club - 2024 Hiring Fair
Glen Abbey Golf Club 1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, Ontario
Join the crew at Glen Abbey Golf Club's Hiring Fair and explore exciting seasonal opportunities with ClubLink!
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24.
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Don't miss this chance to connect with the management team, learn about available positions, and potentially secure on-the-spot interviews. Pre-register and submit your application online.
Remember to bring a copy of your resume!
