Glen Abbey Golf Club - 2024 Hiring Fair

Glen Abbey Golf Club 1333 Dorval Dr, Oakville, Ontario

Join the crew at Glen Abbey Golf Club's Hiring Fair and explore exciting seasonal opportunities with ClubLink!

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 24.
  • Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Location: Glen Abbey Golf Club

Don't miss this chance to connect with the management team, learn about available positions, and potentially secure on-the-spot interviews. Pre-register and submit your application online.

Remember to bring a copy of your resume!

