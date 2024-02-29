GLODTO: Roseaux
Oakville Town Square 94 George Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Downtown Oakville
Location: Towne Square, Downtown Oakville
Time: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
“Roseaux,” was created by 1ToMn (One Touch of Madness) in collaboration with UDO Design and Serge Maheu.
This interactive installation of 15-foot illuminated reeds invites visitors to step onto the sensors to rhythmically propel a spectrum of colours.
Step up, activate the base, and watch as a kaleidoscope of colours races up the stem. But here’s the challenge: Can you and your friends synchronize your efforts to turn all the reeds the same solid colour?
The installation will be on from March 02 - March 24.