GO-VAXX Bus in Oakville
GO-VAXXX Bus is coming to Oakville - so if you need a first or second COVID-19 vaccination, or if you're eligible for your third dose, you can walk in.
Sheridan College 1430 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
Eligible groups
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier for this first or second dose. Third doses and booster doses are available to those who are eligible.
Vaccine type
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Appointments
Walk-in only - no appointment needed
What to bring
Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or if it's expired, bring another form of government ID.