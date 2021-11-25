GO-VAXX Bus in Oakville

GO-VAXXX Bus is coming to Oakville - so if you need a first or second COVID-19 vaccination, or if you're eligible for your third dose, you can walk in.

Eligible groups

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier for this first or second dose. Third doses and booster doses are available to those who are eligible.

Vaccine type

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Appointments

Walk-in only - no appointment needed

What to bring

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or if it's expired, bring another form of government ID.