A new Provincial GO-VAXX Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is happening in Oakville this week that is open to the public. Full clinic details are included below:

  • First, second and third doses for eligible individuals.
  • Vaccine: Adult Pfizer for 12+ and Paediatric Pfizer for 5-11 years of age.
  • Appointments will be available through the Provincial booking system starting at 8 a.m. the day before the clinic at covid19.ontariohealth.ca or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Alternatively, walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.

We will be updating our website with information about this upcoming clinic. 

For a complete list of pop-up clinics locations and dates, please visit our COVID-19 vaccination clinics page. As always, please continue to direct residents to halton.ca/COVIDvaccines for the latest information on vaccine safety, answers to Frequently Asked Questions and how to get vaccinated.

