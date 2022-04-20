Good Morning Oakville - April
Holiday Inn Oakville - Centre 590 Argus Road, Oakville, Ontario
Elevate your profile by "pitching" your brand to our community, and participating in the networking sessions.
Members who registered to pitch will have 3-minutes to showcase their organization.
Following the introductions and pitches, registered attendees will participate in "Around the 'Room'" to quickly introduce themselves. Make note of who you want to connect with!
