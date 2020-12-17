Grab Your Social Bubble for a Hands-On DIY Charcuterie Board Workshop !

× Expand Fall Oak Furniture Inc Choose your wood, use the tools and leave the class with a beautiful piece you can use right away and for years to come .......... all with bragging rights that "you made it yourself !"

A fun, socially distanced evening of woodworking with your social bubble of 2 to 4 people learning how to make and use a live edge charcuterie board for those cozy evenings at home or to give as a unique and thoughtful holiday gift. Marc Gagnon, woodworker and founder of Fallen Oak Furniture will guide you every step of the way from wood selection to final finishing and everything in between even if you have never used power tools before. As the finishing oil dries for the last few minutes, enjoy some treats from our charcuterie board and take away some tips of how to create an appealing seasonal spread on your board ! Workshops are limited to 4 people in your own social bubble. Minimum class size is 2 people. All covid health precautions as well as woodworking safety precautions observed.