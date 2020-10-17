Great Pumpkin Giveaway

Join us for some Halloween GOOD’ness!

Visit one of the locations below, between 11 am – 1 pm October 17th, to drive through and pick up your FREE pumpkin (and treats).

BUT wait, there’s more… Join our SCARY GOOD OR GOOD & FUNNY pumpkin carving contest. One winner per location.

We have three awesome judges representing each community who will be looking at the pumpkin carving submissions and voting on the TWO contest themes: BEST “SCARY GOOD!” or “GOOD & FUNNY!”

To enter the pumpkin carving contest, email a photo of your pumpkin to [email protected] along with your name, phone number, address, and postal code by October 28th, and the winners will be announced on November 4th. Click here for contest rules.

