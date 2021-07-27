Green Connections Pollinator Gardening for Adults 55+

× Expand Oakvillegreen Oakvillegreen presents Green Connections for adults 55+

We welcome adults 55+ to join us at our Pollinator gardens for 'budding' social connections and outdoor time! Pollinator Garden Stewardship is a great way to lend a hand tending to our vibrant native plants, meet other participants, and enjoy the outdoors. A typical visit to a pollinator garden involves light weeding, watering, and mulching. To provide the most comfortable gardening experience, Oakvillegreen will be providing instructions and assistance from a staff member, kneeling pads, gardening benches, weed steppers, ergonomic tools, gloves, drinks, and snacks. No experience required - come as you are and connect with nature!