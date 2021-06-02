Green Drive Oakville - Live Survey

Tell us what you think!

We’re Green Drive Oakville, a project of the Halton Environment Network and the Small Change Fund.

The goal is to explore a new community business, employing local Oakville residents to install Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers and green driveways in homes across Oakville.

We’re at Step 1: doing market research. We want to find out what Oakville residents think about EV chargers, electric cars (including ones to be made in Oakville), and removing old asphalt and concrete driveways and replacing them with permeable surfaces that reduce the strain put on the town’s stormwater system.

Join us on Wednesday, June 2 at 12:30 pm or 7:00 pm to learn more and participate in a live survey.