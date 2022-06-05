Gutsy Walk! for Crohn’s disease & colitis
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Join your local Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis community for a day of fun and celebration on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Halton Region Gutsy Walk! The annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada connects communities across Canada in our collective mission to find the cures and improve the lives of everyone affected by Crohn’s or colitis.
