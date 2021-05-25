The Town of Oakville’s Forestry Section will be undertaking the first gypsy moth aerial spray this Thursday morning, subject to weather conditions.

A second spray will be necessary within 7-10 days of the first, weather permitting.

The town will spray 15 town woodlands with a safe bio-pesticide by low-flying helicopter to help protect our urban tree canopy from gypsy moth infestation.

Additional ground spraying may occur during the same period to target town trees adjacent to woodlands that have been identified as high-risk for gypsy moth presence.

Since the aerial spray is dependent on favourable weather conditions, the date of the spray may change.

In the event of a date change or cancellation, up-to-date notification will be posted on oakville.ca and on the town’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Winston Woods

Sixteen Mile Creek Trail North

Bayshire Woods Park

Glen Abbey Woods

Iroquois Shoreline Woods

Fourteen Mile Creek Trail

Morrison Valley North

Morrison Valley South

Colonel William Woods

Pelee Woods Park

Settlers Woods

Munns Creek Trail North

Munns Creek Trail South

Buttonbush Woods

Shannon Creek Trail North

Review the spray area.

During the spray, woodland trails will be closed temporarily and reopen later the same day. There may be temporary traffic delays near the spray areas, expected to last less than five minutes, between 5 and 8 a.m.

There are no special requirements for residents near the spray areas. For more information on the gypsy moth aerial spray program, visit oakville.ca.