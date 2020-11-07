H2O4ALL Share a Drop Virtual Gala

× Expand H2O4ALL Share a Drop Banner

The H2O4ALL Share a Drop Gala will have a new look this year. We are using state-of-the-art technology to produce our very first virtual global gala. This year’s theme is One Giant Leap. People from all over the world will celebrate together on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Join the fun with the rest of the world through our virtual platform. We will have the advanced technology to provide music, videos, dancing, contests, celebrity speakers, and even a silent auction through live stream and pre-produced video segments. Guests will receive menu suggestions to make it a real party!