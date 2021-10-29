Halloween Kills Opening Night
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Universal Pictures
Length: 106 minutes Rating: 18A Gory Violence
The nightmare isn't over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode's trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.