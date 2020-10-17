Halloween Movies Live Triva Show
to
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Join us online for a hauntingly fun time of Halloween Movie trivia
The trivia will be testing your knowledge on your favourite family friendly Halloween movies! It'll be sure to raise your spirits 👻
Did we mention the hallo-queen (or king) of trivia will win a prize?🎁
Can't wait to see you there! 😉🎃 ⭐️
HOW IT WORKS ⭐️
- 100 spots will be available to play but unlimited viewers are welcome.
- Our live show will be available on Youtube, Facebook, or Twitter. Watch this to see our hosts.
- 30 minutes before the event, we'll release the Crowdpurr link for the trivia on our Facebook event page.
- When we go live, you'll be able to select your answers from a browser on your device or computer
- no registration needed!
- Tip: The faster you answer, the more points you can earn!
- The top winners of the quiz will be awarded a small prize!
⭐️ IMPORTANT ⭐️ - SIGN UP ASAP as spots go fast!
- Be careful not to close the crowdpurr page/browser or you may lose your spot
- By RSVP-ing to this event you are not guaranteed a spot in the crowdpurr game
- Watch the live show while you play along on crowdpurr to get the full experience