Halloween Movies Live Triva Show

Join us online for a hauntingly fun time of Halloween Movie trivia

The trivia will be testing your knowledge on your favourite family friendly Halloween movies! It'll be sure to raise your spirits 👻

Did we mention the hallo-queen (or king) of trivia will win a prize?🎁

Can't wait to see you there! 😉🎃 ⭐️

HOW IT WORKS ⭐️

- 100 spots will be available to play but unlimited viewers are welcome.

- Our live show will be available on Youtube, Facebook, or Twitter. Watch this to see our hosts.

- 30 minutes before the event, we'll release the Crowdpurr link for the trivia on our Facebook event page.

- When we go live, you'll be able to select your answers from a browser on your device or computer

- no registration needed!

- Tip: The faster you answer, the more points you can earn!

- The top winners of the quiz will be awarded a small prize!

⭐️ IMPORTANT ⭐️ - SIGN UP ASAP as spots go fast!

- Be careful not to close the crowdpurr page/browser or you may lose your spot

- By RSVP-ing to this event you are not guaranteed a spot in the crowdpurr game

- Watch the live show while you play along on crowdpurr to get the full experience