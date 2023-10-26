Halloween Spooktacular

Children can enjoy an Halloween Hunt outside entrance 3 at the Deck. Families take their individual turn exploring a foggy "not-so-spooky" haunted walk through for their own prepackaged treat bag.

Cost: Children $10 plus HST. Adults Free.

Reservation and prepayment required. Space is limited.

To reserve your line up time, email info@duranplaceforkids.com or DM @duranplaceforkids.