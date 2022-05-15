Halton Compost Giveaway

Residents will be invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site during regular site hours to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program in the Spring and Fall of 2022 as follows:

Monday, May 9 to Saturday, May 14 : 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15 : 8 a.m. to noon

: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 17

Residents will have the opportunity to take up to seven garbage bags (or equivalent) of compost per household. Residents will be required to bring their shovels, garbage bags and/or containers to collect the compost material.

Measures will be in place to ensure physical distancing can be maintained for attendees' safety and to provide traffic proceeds through the Halton Waste Management Site safely and efficiently. Accommodations have been made to ensure that the event will be resourced appropriately by onsite staff.