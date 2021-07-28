Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed

The Halton Regional Police Service would like to make the public aware of brief, upcoming station closures at the Oakville Divisional Building. During this closure (which are the result of scheduled equipment installations), our front desk services and our Collision Reporting Centers will be inaccessible to the public. We thank the community in advance for their patience.

The Oakville Divisional Building will be Closed Wednesday, July 28, Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30, and re-opening on Saturday, July 31.