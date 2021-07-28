Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed

Halton Regional Police Service 2 District 95 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 0G6

The Halton Regional Police Service would like to make the public aware of brief, upcoming station closures at the Oakville Divisional Building. During this closure (which are the result of scheduled equipment installations), our front desk services and our Collision Reporting Centers will be inaccessible to the public. We thank the community in advance for their patience.

The Oakville Divisional Building will be Closed Wednesday, July 28, Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30, and re-opening on Saturday, July 31.

Info

stabbed Male white Constable in front of Division 2 halton regional police

OakvilleNews.Org

Halton Regional Police Service 2 District 95 Oak Walk Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 0G6
Google Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-28 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-29 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halton Regional Police - Oakville (20) Division closed - 2021-07-30 00:00:00 ical