Handel’s MESSIAH presented by Masterworks

In 2020, Masterworks was rehearsing for their upcoming May concert when the pandemic began. Since then, we have been engaging with our audiences and members via Zoom masterclasses and virtual choir projects. We are thrilled to announce that we have been rehearsing for the past few months to anticipate our upcoming concert.

Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra is pleased to present G.F. Handel’s MESSIAH, the beloved masterpiece enjoyed by audiences worldwide during the holiday season.

We welcome back 50 MWO chorus members and, as always, will be accompanied by a full orchestra. Talented professional soloists will join us, including:

Allison Arends, soprano

Cassandra Warner, mezzo-soprano

Chris Fischer, tenor

Michael York, bass

For the comfort and safety of our audience and performers, all audience and choir members will be masked. Capacity has been reduced, and social distancing will take place between households.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for seniors. Tickets for those 30 years of age and under are FREE.