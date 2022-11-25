“Hands Off the Greenbelt” Rally to protest the provincial government’s Bill 23 and the development of the Greenbelt, which will result in increased sprawl and taxes.

Over the past few weeks, the provincial government announced Bill 23 (“More Homes Built Faster Act”), the rollback of forward-thinking municipal plans in Halton and Hamilton, and the removal of 7,400 acres of protected land from the Greenbelt to build sprawl. This rally is one of 15 rallies across the province to voice opposition.