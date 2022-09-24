Harvest Festival
to
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Experience harvest season as it might have been over 100 years ago at Bronte Creek Provincial Park's historic Spruce Lane Farm.
The Friends of Bronte Creek Park are planning 2 amazing days of demonstrations and activities.
Lots of things to do for all ages!
- Pick and carve your own pumpkin
- Kettle corn, hot dogs, fresh corn, apple cider and apple blossoms
- Tour our turn-of-the-century farmhouse
- Apple cider pressing demonstrations
- Saw a souvenir medallion with a four-foot long cross cut saw
- Hop on our complimentary wagon ride and take a trip over to the children's play barn and farm area (Lot C), which will also be open
Entrance Fees to the park apply.
Info
