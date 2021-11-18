HCCReads Let's Listen: Virtual Discussion with Dr. Katharine Hayhoe

× Expand Halton Environmental Network HCCReads_twitter_02 Join us November 18 at 8 pm for Live Virtual Discussion with Katharine Hayhoe, register at bit.ly/LetsListen2021

Let's Listen! Join us on Thursday, November 18th at 8pm as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe will speak to us about her novel "Saving Us" to inspire us to take climate action!

Saving Us draws on interdisciplinary research and personal stories, to give us the tools to open a dialogue with your loved ones about how we all can play a role in pushing forward for change. Listen as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe shares her lessons with our community of Halton.