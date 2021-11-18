#HCCReads Let's Listen: Virtual Discussion with Dr. Katharine Hayhoe

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario

Let's Listen! Join us on Thursday, November 18th at 8pm as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe will speak to us about her novel "Saving Us" to inspire us to take climate action!

Saving Us draws on interdisciplinary research and personal stories, to give us the tools to open a dialogue with your loved ones about how we all can play a role in pushing forward for change. Listen as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe shares her lessons with our community of Halton.

Author Talk, Gala
