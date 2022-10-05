Headaches - causes and treatments
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Wrap your head around this: the many potential causes and treatment options for headaches.
Join us for this free community health presentation hosted by Halton Healthcare and Oakville Hospital Foundation.
Presented by: Jody Strik ,Director of Transition, Integrated Care and Rehabilitation, Halton Healthcare
Jody has a BSc in Kinesiology and a Masters in Physiotherapy. She has been a registered physiotherapist for over 25 years focusing on musculoskeletal, neurological, sports medicine and post-op rehabilitation conditions
Presented by: Dr. Natasha Speedie, Chiropractor, Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
A friendly evidence based chiropractor with a wealth of interprofessional experience who has represented her profession at a national level. Certified in various other techniques such as Contemporary Medical Acupuncture, Kinesio Taping, and Active Release Technique (A.R.T).
For more information or to register, contact Jennifer McNally at Oakville Hospital Foundation at jmcnally@haltonhealthcare.com