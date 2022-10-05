Headaches - causes and treatments

Wrap your head around this: the many potential causes and treatment options for headaches.

Join us for this free community health presentation hosted by Halton Healthcare and Oakville Hospital Foundation.

Presented by: Jody Strik ,Director of Transition, Integrated Care and Rehabilitation, Halton Healthcare

Jody has a BSc in Kinesiology and a Masters in Physiotherapy. She has been a registered physiotherapist for over 25 years focusing on musculoskeletal, neurological, sports medicine and post-op rehabilitation conditions

Presented by: Dr. Natasha Speedie, Chiropractor, Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

A friendly evidence based chiropractor with a wealth of interprofessional experience who has represented her profession at a national level. Certified in various other techniques such as Contemporary Medical Acupuncture, Kinesio Taping, and Active Release Technique (A.R.T).

For more information or to register, contact Jennifer McNally at Oakville Hospital Foundation at jmcnally@haltonhealthcare.com