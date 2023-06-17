Heartache2Hope's Annual 5K Walk2Remember Presented by Regal Security

× Expand Heartache2Hope; Walk2Remember 2022. Olive Green Modern Feminine Thank You for Your Business Folded Card - 3 Heartache2Hope's Second Annual Walk2Remember! BRINGING OUR COMMUNITY TOGETHER FOR CONNECTION AND REMEMBRANCE!

This year's Walk2Remember provides essential opportunities to build community, commemorate our loved ones lost to suicide, raise awareness and fundraise for Heartache2Hope. We encourage you to invite your friends and family to walk with you!

All proceeds will help fund our suicide loss support services, including our Closed and Open Support Groups, Individual Grief Counselling and Peer Support Programs, Specialized Trauma Therapy, HopeLine, Wellness Activities, and services for children and youth, which are all offered free of charge to the community!

About Heartache2Hope

Halton-based Heartache2Hope is the only organization in Ontario providing a comprehensive program of supportive services aimed at reducing the impact and long-term effects of suicide loss. To strengthen grievers' resilience and re-engagement in life, our professional and peer, individual and group support services help individuals with the impact of trauma and the complicated grieving process after a suicide loss. We promote renewed psychological well-being through trauma and grief education, teaching coping strategies, emotional support, social connection, professional counselling and peer support.

Between our launch in 2014 and the end of 2022, almost 1000 unique individuals accessed our services. We have responded to more than 1040 inquiries, supported 277 individuals in our 12-week Closed Support Groups, hosted more than 1010 attendees at our semi-monthly Open Support Groups and more than 450 attendees at our new Wellness Workshops and Activities, and provided more than 2500 Individual Counselling, Trauma Therapy and Peer Support hours for 300 individuals. We do not charge for our services to allow access to everyone in need.