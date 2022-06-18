Organizers are very excited to host our first annual Heartache2Hope Walk2Remember in person, bringing the community together for the first time in more than two years!

Join the community on Saturday June 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Oakville’s Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park for Heartache2Hope's 5k Walk2Remember to gather together in celebration of life.

This H2H5K walk provides the important opportunities to feel a connection, build community, and remember our loved ones lost to suicide.

