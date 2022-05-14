Heather Bambrick "A Jazzy Little Kitchen Party"

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Reeves, Dragonfly Imagery Heather Bambrick Quartet

Jazz singer Heather Bambrick and her band (Chase Sanborn--trumpet, Ross MacIntyre--bass, Ben Wittman--drums, and Stu Harrison--piano) will perform an intimate evening of songs ranging from jazz standards and Canadian pop hits to Newfoundland folk music, sitcom theme songs and more. Her shows mix music with wit, delivering heart-warming and side-splitting stories that have been described as what happens when “Ella Fitzgerald meets Carol Burnett at a Newfoundland kitchen party.” “A Jazzy Little Kitchen Party” happens on Saturday, May 14, at 8pm at St. Jude’s Church. Tickets are $30 ($20 for students) - available at Eventbrite, or call (905) 844-3972 to reserve using a credit card, or visit www.oakvilleconcerts.com. Tickets also available at the door. Masks are required.