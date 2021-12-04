"Hekayetna" - Our Story - dance

Hekayetna, Our Story , is the story of a marvellously rich culture and a proud heritage. Our Story will present a number of performances by an amazing team of dancers as they share with you the story of the homeland, and the rich Arab and Palestinian folklore that is passed down from generation to generation.

Join Zaytouna Academy of Cultural Arts with your family and friends and come watch Our Story - a story you do not want to miss!

Tickets: $40, and $30 for children under 12