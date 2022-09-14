Heritage updates

Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 7:20 pm. – 9:00 pm

Carolyn Van Slightenhorst and Susan Schappert will join Oakville Historical Society from Oakville Heritage Planning Services. Gain an overview of their work to prepare heritage permits for specific properties, and policy projects like cultural heritage landscapes.

Hear any updates and the Old Oakville Heritage Conservation District.

About ​Carolyn Van Sligtenhorst

​Carolyn Van Sligtenhorst has been a Heritage Planner at the Town of Oakville since 2008, where she processes heritage permits, reviews planning applications, prepares studies and policy reports on heritage planning, and works with numerous stakeholders to assess and protect heritage resources. Carolyn is a registered professional member and a board member of the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals. She regularly speaks to realtor associations, heritage organizations and business groups about heritage planning. Carolyn has a passion for old buildings, architecture and interior design and loves combining these interests through her heritage conservation work in Oakville.

About ​Susan Schappert

​Susan Schappert has been working in heritage conservation for twenty years, spending the past thirteen years as a Heritage Planner for the Town of Oakville. A Registered Professional Planner and Member of the Canadian Institute of Planners, Susan is also a professional member and past-president of the Canadian Association of Heritage Professionals. She has extensive experience in researching and writing about cultural heritage value and is the author of the Town of Oakville’s Cultural Heritage Landscape (CHL) Strategy. Susan has defended cultural heritage landscape protection at the Ontario Land Tribunal and Superior Court of Ontario and in her spare time enjoys visiting historic cemeteries, walking her cats on leash and local craft beer.