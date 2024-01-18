High Rendition Jazz’s Winter Spectacular

Experience the lively beats and heartfelt tunes of High Rendition Jazz, a highly praised youth jazz ensemble from Ontario, skillfully guided by the experienced direction of Jules Estrin.

Date: January 20

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Cost: $10

Venue: Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Center, 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

Join us for a mesmerizing afternoon of jazz, showcasing the exceptional talent of these young musicians. Supported by the Oakville Arts Council, this concert promises to celebrate jazz and community spirit. Don’t miss out on this inspiring musical journey! For tickets and more details, visit highrenditionjazz.ca