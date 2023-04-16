HIIT Meets Flow - Free Family Workout
to
Toronto Rock Athletic Centre 1132 Invicta Drive, Oakville, Ontario
F45 Training Joshua Creek
Join F45 Joshua Creek, F45 Burlington and Power Yoga Canada Oakville at our 4th Annual HIIT Meets Flow workout. Your morning will begin with a 30 minute F45 Track HIIT session followed by a 30 minute Power Yoga Flow with coaches from all participating studios and Live DJ! This is an indoor event on the amazing artificial turf field at The Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Free event for ages 7+. Limited Capacity. Must be Pre-Registered.
Schedule:
9:30AM Arrive, parking and sign waiver
10:00AM 30 Minute F45 Track HIIT session hosted by F45
10:30AM 30 Minute Power Yoga Flow hosted by PYC Oakville
11:00AM Event ends
Bring a mat, towel and water bottle. No equipment required. For all fitness levels.