× Expand F45 Training Joshua Creek HIIT Meets FLOW - 1 HIIT Meets Flow - Free Family Workout

J﻿oin F45 Joshua Creek, F45 Burlington and Power Yoga Canada Oakville at our 4th Annual HIIT Meets Flow workout. Your morning will begin with a 30 minute F45 Track HIIT session followed by a 30 minute Power Yoga Flow with coaches from all participating studios and Live DJ! T﻿his is an indoor event on the amazing artificial turf field at The Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. F﻿ree event for ages 7+. Limited Capacity. Must be Pre-Registered.

S﻿chedule:

9﻿:30AM Arrive, parking and sign waiver

1﻿0:00AM 30 Minute F45 Track HIIT session hosted by F45

1﻿0:30AM 30 Minute Power Yoga Flow hosted by PYC Oakville

1﻿1:00AM Event ends

B﻿ring a mat, towel and water bottle. No equipment required. For all fitness levels.