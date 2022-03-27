Holi celebrations for children

Teaching children about Holi through stories and fun games.

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

We will teach your kids from 3 to 7-years-old about Holi through stories and fun games. The workshop will include:

  • Puppet story on Holi
  • Activity to make a tie-dye t-shirt (you can take the t-shirt home)
  • Fun holi game (DIY face painting)
  • Holi photo booth

Workshops will be C$20 per child and one parent is FREE.

All supplies are included in the fee.

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
