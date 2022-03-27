Holi celebrations for children
Teaching children about Holi through stories and fun games.
to
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
We will teach your kids from 3 to 7-years-old about Holi through stories and fun games. The workshop will include:
- Puppet story on Holi
- Activity to make a tie-dye t-shirt (you can take the t-shirt home)
- Fun holi game (DIY face painting)
- Holi photo booth
Workshops will be C$20 per child and one parent is FREE.
All supplies are included in the fee.
Info
Bronte BIA
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9