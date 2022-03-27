Holi celebrations for children

We will teach your kids from 3 to 7-years-old about Holi through stories and fun games. The workshop will include:

Puppet story on Holi

Activity to make a tie-dye t-shirt (you can take the t-shirt home)

Fun holi game (DIY face painting)

Holi photo booth

Workshops will be C$20 per child and one parent is FREE.

All supplies are included in the fee.