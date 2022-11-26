Holiday Artist Show & Sale
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
You'll find paintings, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, fabric arts, and more among the handmade pieces by local artists.
Sovereign House presents its popular annual Holiday Artist Show & Sale from 10 am to 4 pm, November 26, at its beautiful location on Bronte Bluffs.
