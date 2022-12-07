Family Holiday Concert with Oakville Symphony

× Expand Oakville Symphony

Oakville Symphony’s Family Holiday Concert is an exciting celebration for families and lovers of the holiday spirit!

Tickets range $19-42

Two performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy music from much-loved movies – Frozen, Home Alone, Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Sound of Music) – and songs by the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth.

The concert also includes familiar pieces from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, traditional carols, plus the first performance of Waltz of the Snowmen by local composer Yuang Chen.

Fun for the entire family!

This concert is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Alex Irish & Associates, RE/MAX Escarpment.