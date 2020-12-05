Holiday Jingle for Charity

We are excited to back with our annual HOLIDAY JINGLE!

We have now moved this party online due to Halton's new Public Health restrictions

We invite you to make merry, jingle, sing and dance your way into the Holiday season with us.

This is a FUNDRAISING EVENT

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to our friends at Safetynet, a local charity providing child and youth services in our local area - amongst the many things they do for financially disadvantaged families they even offer music classes!

Thank you to our original hosts at Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club for offering to help us with free space for this years fundraiser, and also to The World of my Baby for their donation of a pack of diapers for every ticket sold!

In this 45 minute musical party we will wiggle and jam, sing, play and make music (at a distance) with Holiday songs and instruments (instrument details will follow with your ticket confirmation) and we will have time afterwards to chat with each other. Zoom links will be emailed to you separately before the party. Come dressed in your Holiday outfits and get ready to get your Holiday groove on with your little ones!

We look forward to seeing you in our special one time only Charity Holiday Jingles!

100% of the ticket fee will be donated to SafetyNet

Limited spots available