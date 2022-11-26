Art House - Holiday Ornament Making

to

RBC - Bronte 2329 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H2

Holiday ornament making with ArtHouse Halton

  • Hosted by RBC at 2329 Lakeshore Rd W
  • Meet & greet with Mrs. Claus
  • Free, family-friendly workshop
  • Make an ornament to take home AND an ornament for the residents of The Oakville Senior Citizens Residence
  • Drop-in any time!

Info

Christmas
to
