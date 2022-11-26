Art House - Holiday Ornament Making
to
RBC - Bronte 2329 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H2
Photo by Mariana Rascão on Unsplash
Christmas
Christmas Tree
Holiday ornament making with ArtHouse Halton!
- Hosted by RBC at 2329 Lakeshore Rd W
- Meet & greet with Mrs. Claus
- Free, family-friendly workshop
- Make an ornament to take home AND an ornament for the residents of The Oakville Senior Citizens Residence
- Drop-in any time!
Info
RBC - Bronte 2329 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H2
Christmas