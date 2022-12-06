Holiday-Shoebox Drive of Halton

× Expand The Shoebox Project Photo of gift filled shoebox

This holiday season, fill a standard-sized, decorated Shoebox with approximately $50 worth of gifts and essentials that any woman might enjoy, and include a warm greeting or message of support. Our volunteers distribute these gifts to local women’s shelters and community agencies serving women impacted by homelessness across Canada. Visit https://www.shoeboxproject.ca/chapters/halton for full list of drop off locations across Halton and organizations we serve.