Home for Christmas - Matinee

In this charming, humourous Christmas tale, the Clayton family has scattered to every part of the country. Some of them have been successful, and some have complex problems. Their mother isn't well, and this may be her last Christmas. To turn back the clock and relive Christmas from their childhood, the family comes together to recapture something they seem to have lost.

Performances:

Friday, November 19, 2021 7:00 PM,

Saturday, November 20, 2021 2 PM,

Saturday, November 20, 2021 7 PM,

Sunday, November 21, 2021 2 PM

Tickets: $20/person