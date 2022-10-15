Homemade Musical Instrument Workshop

Free event, registration required

Join Bandology to learn how to build homemade instruments using everyday household objects. From elastic band guitars, to paper straw panpipes, these basic instruments will introduce young participants to the joy of music. Plus, play music trivia throughout the workshop and learn a little bit more about the wonders of music making!

Pre-registration is required to attend this free parented program. Arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of workshop to secure your registration. Unregistered participants will be accepted on event day if space is available.

All materials provided.

Age: 6-12