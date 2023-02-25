Honouring Treaty Day in Gairloch Gardens: Special Event

To honour Treaty Day in Oakville, we invite you to explore the Indigenous heritage of our region with a special afternoon event at Gairloch Gardens.

Treaty Day in Oakville marks the date—February 28— that the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation signed Treaty 22, the last Treaty they signed in the Oakville region.

Speaker Darin Wybenga, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Traditional Knowledge and Land Use Coordinator, will provide a 60-minute presentation of his knowledge and research about the history of the land and people at 2:00 PM in the Studio, followed by a question-and-answer period.

45-minute guided tours of the grounds led by Oakville Galleries staff will take place starting from the Gairloch Gallery building at 1:00 and 4:00 PM. These engaging outdoor tours will further highlight the ongoing relationships Indigenous peoples have had with the land now known as Oakville for many millennia.

All are welcome. Pre-registration is required.