Honouring Ukraine - A Musical Benefit

St. John's Honours Ukraine!

Join us for a night of music honouring the courageous people of Ukraine and featuring our very own Music Director Svetlana Kotliarenko along with other talented Musical Guests.

Proceeds to fund relief efforts in Ukraine through The United Church of Canada.

For donations above the ticketed price, tax receipts will be issued.