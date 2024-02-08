Hoseki Sushi Bar - Grand Opening

× Expand Downtown Oakville

Come join us for the official grand opening of Hoseki sushi bar in downtown Oakville!

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be a Lion dance, and invite only party from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The restaurant will be open to the public at 5 p.m.

From Feb 11 - 12 there will be a special of 20% off all dine-in orders.