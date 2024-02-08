Hoseki Sushi Bar - Grand Opening
Hoseki Sushi Bar 300 Lakeshore Rd East, Oakville, Ontario L6J 1J8
Downtown Oakville
Come join us for the official grand opening of Hoseki sushi bar in downtown Oakville!
The event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be a Lion dance, and invite only party from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The restaurant will be open to the public at 5 p.m.
From Feb 11 - 12 there will be a special of 20% off all dine-in orders.
